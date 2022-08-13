OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of MPWR opened at $527.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 75.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $433.67 and a 200 day moving average of $432.02. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $348.02 and a 52-week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.70.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,633 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total transaction of $858,876.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,535 shares in the company, valued at $112,834,683.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,851 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,633 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total value of $858,876.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 214,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,834,683.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,780 shares of company stock worth $18,613,077. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.