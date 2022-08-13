OLD National Bancorp IN Has $315,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 41,529 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 13.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 11.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.74.

F opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

