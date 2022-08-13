OLD National Bancorp IN Buys Shares of 2,132 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,132 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total value of $543,017.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,669 shares in the company, valued at $14,816,365.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total value of $543,017.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,669 shares in the company, valued at $14,816,365.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $256,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,806.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,637 shares of company stock worth $9,501,472 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $131.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.13. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $147.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.91.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.