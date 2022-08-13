Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,577,000 after buying an additional 64,614 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,080,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total transaction of $1,686,707.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 288,084 shares in the company, valued at $113,055,684.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total value of $1,686,707.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 288,084 shares in the company, valued at $113,055,684.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $343,501.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,659,367.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,780 shares of company stock worth $18,613,077. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.70.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $527.75 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $348.02 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.02.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

