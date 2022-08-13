Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Acquires Shares of 32,365 Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $510,135,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $178,087,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $109,326,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $90,285,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $85,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 291,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,269,277.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

CTRA stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.76.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

