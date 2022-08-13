Neeta Patel Buys 204 Shares of Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT) Stock

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT – Get Rating) insider Neeta Patel purchased 204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 242 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £493.68 ($596.52).

Neeta Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, Neeta Patel purchased 227 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £494.86 ($597.95).

On Friday, June 10th, Neeta Patel acquired 220 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £495 ($598.12).

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Performance

LON:ATT opened at GBX 257 ($3.11) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 224.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 246.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 458.93. Allianz Technology Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 199.40 ($2.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 373.50 ($4.51).

Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

