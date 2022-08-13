Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 2,895 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Vale by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,855,813,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Vale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 133,754,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065,408 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vale by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,731,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,117,833,000 after acquiring an additional 216,573 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Vale by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 916.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,794,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Trading Down 2.9 %

VALE opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $16.64. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.3907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 35.54%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.65.

Vale Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.