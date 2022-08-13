Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 158 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 714,285.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,000,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,695,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 665.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,231 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,286.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 85,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8,557.5% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 72,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after acquiring an additional 71,198 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $107.68 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.79.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

