Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DNP. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 843,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after buying an additional 23,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,424,000 after buying an additional 51,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

DNP stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

