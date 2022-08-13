Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 1,577 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCE. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in BCE by 109.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in BCE by 51.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE:BCE opened at $50.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $59.34.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.719 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins raised their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on BCE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

