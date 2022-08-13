Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CTRA opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.76. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

