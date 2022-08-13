Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 38,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 40,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

STWD opened at $24.19 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.