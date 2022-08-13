Morgan Stanley Trims REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Target Price to $46.00

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RGNX. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.67.

REGENXBIO stock opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.17. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.07. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.46.

In other REGENXBIO news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO by 7.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

