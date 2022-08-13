Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Stock Price Down 8.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $16.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Life Time Group traded as low as $13.96 and last traded at $14.14. Approximately 2,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 214,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Life Time Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Life Time Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 23,072 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $298,782.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,255,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,752,573.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Life Time Group news, CEO Bahram Akradi bought 23,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $298,782.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,255,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,752,573.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher bought 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $62,591.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,204,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,742,591.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 28,119 shares of company stock valued at $366,517. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Life Time Group

Life Time Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTH. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,551,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth about $851,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,119,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,909,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a PE ratio of -6.97.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Life Time Group had a negative net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $392.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.43 million. Analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

