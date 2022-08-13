Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Trading 9.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.6% during trading on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. The stock traded as high as $32.06 and last traded at $31.41. 70,320 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,368,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.66.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lemonade to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Lemonade from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lemonade from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lemonade from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lemonade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Lemonade by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Lemonade by 230.5% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at $1,138,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in Lemonade by 176.5% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 113,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 72,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lemonade by 17.0% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.86.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.25. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 29.43% and a negative net margin of 163.39%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

