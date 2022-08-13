Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.14, but opened at $5.83. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Latham Group shares last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 6,996 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SWIM. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Latham Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Latham Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Latham Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Latham Group from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Latham Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Latham Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,554,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 37,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Latham Group by 44.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,476,000 after buying an additional 1,147,943 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Latham Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,327,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,290,000 after buying an additional 521,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Latham Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,784,000 after buying an additional 674,112 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Latham Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,480,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after buying an additional 410,500 shares during the period. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Latham Group Stock Performance

About Latham Group

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.36.

(Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.