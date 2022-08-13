KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,413 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 779,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,970,000 after acquiring an additional 178,761 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 46,108 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,926,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 761,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,136,000 after purchasing an additional 32,755 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 552,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,965,000 after purchasing an additional 26,117 shares during the period. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KB Financial Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

KB Financial Group Stock Up 0.3 %

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. KB Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $55.31.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

