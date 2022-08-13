Kate Ringrose Buys 182 Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Kate Ringrose acquired 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £149.24 ($180.33).

CNA opened at GBX 79.64 ($0.96) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 83.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 80.16. Centrica plc has a 1-year low of GBX 49.37 ($0.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 93.88 ($1.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 796.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNA shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 97 ($1.17) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Centrica from GBX 123 ($1.49) to GBX 121 ($1.46) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.09) to GBX 125 ($1.51) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 107.60 ($1.30).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

