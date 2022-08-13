Kate Ringrose Buys 182 Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Kate Ringrose acquired 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £149.24 ($180.33).
Centrica Trading Up 2.4 %
CNA opened at GBX 79.64 ($0.96) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 83.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 80.16. Centrica plc has a 1-year low of GBX 49.37 ($0.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 93.88 ($1.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 796.40.
Centrica Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
Further Reading
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.