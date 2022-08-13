Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for comScore in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for comScore’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for comScore’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Get comScore alerts:

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $93.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.00 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%.

comScore Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com lowered comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

SCOR stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. comScore has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29. The company has a market cap of $203.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at comScore

In other news, insider William Paul Livek bought 259,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $492,677.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,058,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,497.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher T. Wilson sold 16,919 shares of comScore stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $28,254.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,910.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Paul Livek acquired 259,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $492,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,058,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,497.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCOR. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of comScore during the first quarter worth $25,000. Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of comScore in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of comScore during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of comScore during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in comScore by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

About comScore

(Get Rating)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.