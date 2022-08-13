IRIDEX (IRIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 35.55% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. On average, analysts expect IRIDEX to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IRIX opened at $3.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.31. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $9.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRIDEX

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on IRIDEX in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

(Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.