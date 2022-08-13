Investors Buy High Volume of UWM Call Options (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 31,929 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 685% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,066 call options.

UWM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05. UWM has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $7.94.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $821.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.47 million. UWM had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 2.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UWM Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. UWM’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UWMC. Credit Suisse Group downgraded UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on UWM from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Argus downgraded UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UWMC. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in UWM by 7.2% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in UWM by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in UWM by 13.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in UWM by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in UWM by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Stories

