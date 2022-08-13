Insider Buying: Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Insider Acquires 2,658 Shares of Stock

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) insider Sally Johnson acquired 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 677 ($8.18) per share, with a total value of £17,994.66 ($21,743.19).

Pearson Stock Performance

Shares of Pearson stock opened at GBX 881.60 ($10.65) on Friday. Pearson plc has a one year low of GBX 571 ($6.90) and a one year high of GBX 901 ($10.89). The company has a market cap of £6.49 billion and a PE ratio of 2,448.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 786.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 743.99.

Pearson Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,833.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Pearson

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.87) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Pearson from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 840 ($10.15) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 876.40 ($10.59).

(Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Read More

