Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Stake Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,306,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 170,706 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.62% of Huntsman worth $49,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 45.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Huntsman by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Huntsman by 53.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Huntsman by 5.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Huntsman by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of HUN opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average is $34.20.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HUN. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Huntsman from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.