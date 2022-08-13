Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $67.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $60.76 and a 1-year high of $120.54.

Insider Activity at Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sean M. Clayton acquired 745 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sean M. Clayton acquired 745 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,449,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,784 shares of company stock worth $7,350,633 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HZNP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.22.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.