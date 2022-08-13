Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

HOMB has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 1.5 %

HOMB opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.24. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.33.

Insider Activity at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NASDAQ:HOMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $243.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.63 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes acquired 25,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.58 per share, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,287.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack Engelkes acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.58 per share, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,287.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Stephen Tipton sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $427,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,481.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,752,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,014,000 after purchasing an additional 131,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,172,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,088,000 after buying an additional 492,638 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,980,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,968,000 after buying an additional 616,951 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,803,000 after buying an additional 99,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,919,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,643,000 after acquiring an additional 391,325 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

