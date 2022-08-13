Head-To-Head Contrast: Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) vs. Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) and Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Axonics and Liquidia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Axonics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axonics 0 0 8 0 3.00 Liquidia 0 1 5 0 2.83

Axonics presently has a consensus target price of $77.86, suggesting a potential upside of 7.57%. Liquidia has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.08%. Given Liquidia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Liquidia is more favorable than Axonics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axonics -35.19% -16.34% -14.24% Liquidia -311.71% N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Axonics and Liquidia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

99.7% of Axonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of Liquidia shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Axonics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of Liquidia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Axonics has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidia has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Axonics and Liquidia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axonics $180.29 million 18.91 -$80.07 million ($1.69) -42.83 Liquidia $12.85 million 36.55 -$34.58 million ($0.80) -9.12

Liquidia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Axonics. Axonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquidia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Liquidia beats Axonics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axonics

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention. Its proprietary rechargeable SNM System (r-SNM) delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction. The company also offers Bulkamid, a urethral bulking agent to treat female stress urinary incontinence. It sells its products through a direct salesforce and distributors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Nordic countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics, Inc. in March 2021. Axonics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Liquidia

(Get Rating)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It also distributes generic treprostinil injection in the United States. Liquidia Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.