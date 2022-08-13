Head to Head Comparison: Ayr Wellness (AYRWF) & Its Peers

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) is one of 52 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Ayr Wellness to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Ayr Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Ayr Wellness and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayr Wellness -1.93% -6.32% -3.68% Ayr Wellness Competitors 1,014.86% -159.45% 148.79%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayr Wellness 0 1 4 0 2.80 Ayr Wellness Competitors 164 501 628 33 2.40

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ayr Wellness and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Ayr Wellness presently has a consensus target price of $29.83, suggesting a potential upside of 526.58%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 75.99%. Given Ayr Wellness’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ayr Wellness and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ayr Wellness $357.61 million -$16.95 million -26.44 Ayr Wellness Competitors $265.50 million -$63.33 million -9.50

Ayr Wellness has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Ayr Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Ayr Wellness

(Get Rating)

Ayr Wellness Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies. As of June 23, 2022, Ayr Wellness Inc. operated 48 dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.