Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $11.56, but opened at $10.37. Hanesbrands shares last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 76,243 shares traded.

The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. CL King cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 16,613 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 49,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 57,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 42,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 437,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after buying an additional 280,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.