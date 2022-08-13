Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $31.00. The stock had previously closed at $35.69, but opened at $37.43. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $37.67, with a volume of 9,659 shares.

GMAB has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.73 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $475.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 5.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 38.42%. The business had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.16 million. Analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genmab A/S

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

