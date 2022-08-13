Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FOCS. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $69.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $7,309,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 87.7% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.