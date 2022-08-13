Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FOCS. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.17.
Focus Financial Partners Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $69.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Focus Financial Partners
Focus Financial Partners Company Profile
Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.