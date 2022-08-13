Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 318,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180,452 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $13,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $251,003,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5,766.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,913,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,329,000 after buying an additional 1,880,800 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $37,018,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,084,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,064,000 after purchasing an additional 811,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,353,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,122,000 after purchasing an additional 636,018 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FITB opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.83. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.