Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ferrari from €160.00 ($163.27) to €140.00 ($142.86) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.00.
Ferrari Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $215.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.75.
Ferrari
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
