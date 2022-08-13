Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3,725.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $107.16 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $92.58 and a one year high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.14.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

