Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.35% of Everest Re Group worth $51,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,003,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 217.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 16,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RE. StockNews.com raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total value of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at $838,768.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RE stock opened at $275.55 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $248.63 and a 12-month high of $308.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.31 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

