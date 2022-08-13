Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 135,708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,101,039 shares.The stock last traded at $20.10 and had previously closed at $16.15.

The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.

Get Enovix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENVX shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Enovix in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Enovix news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 999,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,993,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,980. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 1.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Enovix by 20.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Enovix by 8.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Enovix by 5.1% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 29,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Enovix by 7.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 2.73.

About Enovix

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.