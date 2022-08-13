Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 135,708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,101,039 shares.The stock last traded at $20.10 and had previously closed at $16.15.
The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENVX shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Enovix in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 1.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Enovix by 20.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Enovix by 8.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Enovix by 5.1% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 29,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Enovix by 7.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.
Enovix Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 2.73.
About Enovix
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enovix (ENVX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.