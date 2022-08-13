Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVXGet Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 135,708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,101,039 shares.The stock last traded at $20.10 and had previously closed at $16.15.

The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENVX shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Enovix in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enovix news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 999,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,993,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,980. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 1.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Enovix by 20.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Enovix by 8.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Enovix by 5.1% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 29,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Enovix by 7.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 2.73.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

