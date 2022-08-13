Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 103.80 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 97.70 ($1.18), with a volume of 1245586 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.90 ($1.16).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Empiric Student Property’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Empiric Student Property to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 105 ($1.27) to GBX 85 ($1.03) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 105 ($1.27).

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45. The company has a market cap of £587.58 million and a PE ratio of 1,948.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 89.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 89.16.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

