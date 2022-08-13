Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $44.01, but opened at $47.20. Dutch Bros shares last traded at $51.52, with a volume of 66,799 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

In related news, Director Stephen Gillett purchased 4,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,220.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,220.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $1,925,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,171,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,005,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Gillett bought 4,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,220.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,725 shares in the company, valued at $124,220.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 831.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average is $44.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -141.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $186.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. Dutch Bros had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. Dutch Bros’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

