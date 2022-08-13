Duality Advisers LP Trims Stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,881 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IART. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 65,148 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,942 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 202,794 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after buying an additional 15,087 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IART shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

In related news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Integra LifeSciences news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,412.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,752 shares of company stock worth $601,367. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IART stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $51.21 and a 12-month high of $76.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.68.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

