Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 183.2% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 55.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.
NNN opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average of $44.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.12 and a 1-year high of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.41%.
NNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities cut their price target on shares of National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
