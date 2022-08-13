Duality Advisers LP Invests $483,000 in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 75.11%. The business had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HALO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.