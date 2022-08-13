Duality Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 205.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $57,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1,630.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $206,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

NYSE BRX opened at $24.12 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

