Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Insider Sanjeev Sharma Acquires 1,261 Shares

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Rating) insider Sanjeev Sharma acquired 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,698 ($32.60) per share, for a total transaction of £34,021.78 ($41,108.97).

Shares of LON DLN opened at GBX 2,742 ($33.13) on Friday. Derwent London Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,554 ($30.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,850 ($46.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,224.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,773.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,998.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a GBX 24 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Derwent London’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,506 ($30.28) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,690 ($32.50) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($33.23) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Derwent London currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,393.25 ($41.00).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

