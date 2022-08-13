Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Shares Down 5% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) fell 5% on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30. 1,172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 274,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.00 million. Cyxtera Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYXT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In related news, CFO Carlos Ignacio Sagasta sold 11,229 shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $138,004.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,511.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Randolph Rowland sold 9,885 shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $121,486.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,119,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,318 shares of company stock worth $1,762,105 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BC Partners Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BC Partners Advisors L.P. now owns 47,676,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,609,000 after buying an additional 1,627,561 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,816,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,080,000 after buying an additional 473,991 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,767,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,780,000 after buying an additional 4,241,256 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 458,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 219,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

