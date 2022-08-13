Cyren (CYRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter. Cyren had a negative net margin of 85.30% and a negative return on equity of 125.40%.

CYRN opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cyren has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyren stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cyren Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CYRN Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,706 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Cyren as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cyren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.

