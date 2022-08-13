Csenge Advisory Group Takes Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,991,000 after purchasing an additional 313,959 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,637,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in DocuSign by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,574,000 after purchasing an additional 57,932 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,234,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,704,000 after purchasing an additional 29,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,330,000 after purchasing an additional 111,277 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price target on DocuSign in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DOCU opened at $74.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day moving average of $87.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $55.86 and a one year high of $314.70.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

