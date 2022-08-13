Csenge Advisory Group Takes $274,000 Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REMX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 316.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:REMX opened at $105.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.79 and its 200 day moving average is $99.07. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12 month low of $77.17 and a 12 month high of $127.50.

