Csenge Advisory Group Takes $208,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,030,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,578,000 after purchasing an additional 83,632 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,228,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,956,000 after purchasing an additional 80,486 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,323,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,373,000 after acquiring an additional 58,304 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 75,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 47,405 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

PRF stock opened at $163.71 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $176.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.60.

