Csenge Advisory Group Takes $203,000 Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAAS. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,729,000 after acquiring an additional 415,090 shares in the last quarter. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,988,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,432,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,920,000 after purchasing an additional 358,482 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,788,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,620,000 after purchasing an additional 322,330 shares during the period. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at about $7,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PAAS. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$44.75 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $18.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.21. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $30.56.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $439.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.35 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -154.84%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Featured Stories

