Csenge Advisory Group Sells 13,511 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,511 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $115.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.63. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $108.11 and a 1 year high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.