Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $89.43 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $76.93 and a one year high of $97.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.31.

